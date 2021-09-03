Julia Elsa Ostermann Platt, 77, passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2021, in Decatur, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Julia was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Rutherford, N.J., to George and Kathleen Ostermann.
She was director of nursing at Daughters of Miriam Center in Clifton, N.J., until 1999 and she retired as a nursing inspector for the State of New Jersey in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 30 years, Jeffrey Platt; her father- and mother-in-law, Richard and Eleanor Platt, and a brother-in-law, Fredrick A. Boos.
She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Keith and Katie Platt of Snellville, Ga., and Brad and Anna Platt of Summit; five granddaughters, Elizabeth, Rachel and Madelyn Platt of Summit, and Elsa and Hadley Platt of Snellville, Ga.; a grandson, Jorden Platt of Snellville; a sister, Kathleen Ostermann of Grayson, Ga.; a brother and sister in-law, John and Sigilunde Ostermann of Seven Fields, Pa.; and a sister-in-law, Constance Boos of Temple Terrace, Fla.
