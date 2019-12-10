Sam Alexander Dec 10, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Sam Alexander, 92, of Summit died Dec. 7, 2019, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at Craft Funeral Home of McComb. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Weather Stocks Gas Prices Weather 40° Fair Stocks Gas Prices Lowest Gas Prices in Mississippi Mississippi Gas Prices provided by GasBuddy.com Latest News Play focuses on church life La. man killed in wreck on 98 Deputies shut down drag racers Bibles and gifts big at Ginny’s Engine problems N. Pike school ratings reviewed Summit Express going strong in first year Fixed error in Pike 16th Section taxes causes sticker shock Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDoctor, employee indicted for fraudMcComb grad to appear in ‘NCIS’ showMcComb Christmas parade rollsBelinder HymesYellowjacket nest and oversized cat odd casesSummit Express going strong in first yearMore than a coachLiberty chief resigns for Pike chief deputy jobCharles MageeBruce wins at Larto Lake with ‘secret’ jig Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMcComb Christmas parade rolls (2)Mourners hold vigil for slain store clerk (1) Latest e-Edition Enterprise-Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left
