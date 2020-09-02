Peggy J. Haygood, 90, of McComb passed away Sept. 1, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday in Pike Memorial Gardens. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
Peggy was born May 13, 1930, in Norfield to Roy William Martin and Mayme Louise Weeks Martin. She was of the Methodist faith. Peggy worked for many years with Kellwood Manufacturing and also as the secretary for Dr. Westbrook. She loved her family, they were her whole world. She enjoyed many things, especially fishing and gardening. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Roy Martin Jr.; a sister, Ruth Martin; two daughters-in-law, Carolyn Haygood and Teresa Haygood.
She is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law, Davis Haygood of Fernwood and Ricky Haygood (Barbara) of Magnolia; four grandchildren, Mike Haygood, William Haygood, Eric Haygood and Anthony Haygood; eight great-grandchildren, Adam Haygood, Michael Haygood, Gage Perkins, Jacob Haygood, Zach Haygood, Braleigh Haygood, Hayley Haygood and Andruw Haygood; a great-great-grandchild, Freya Perkins; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
