Patricia Ann Jones Whittington, 70, of Summit, passed away April 27, 2021, at her residence.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. Saturday in Woodlawn Cemetery. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle arrangements.
Patricia was born Nov. 9, 1950, to Howard W. Jones and Jesse Ervin Jones.
She worked as the town clerk for the Town of Summit for many years.
She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be missed greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Hansel “Jr” Whittington Jr.; and a grandchild, Andy Byers.
She is survived by her sons, Tony Murray of Summit and Michael Murray (Melicia) of Bogue Chitto; grandchildren, Randy Byers, Chad Byers, Tyler Nehlig, Dyillian Hall and Issabella Ezell; numerous great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Nehlig, Dustin Jones, Dyillian Hall and Scotty Reeves.
