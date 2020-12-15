Lynda Sue Martin, 77, of McComb, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2020, at The Claiborne at McComb Assisted Living.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit unti services there at 1 p.m. Bro. Tim Buford will officiate. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery.
Lynda was born in Magee on July 20, 1943, and was the daughter of Richmond Adcox and Florence Bishop Adcox.
She was one of seven children with whom she was extremely close and loved dearly. She loved sharing memories of past times with her family. Her greatest joy was being able to visit her friends and family.
She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Magnolia, where she was very active in her Sunday School class as well as church. She had a strong faith in God, which she used to raise two Christian sons.
Lynda enjoyed sports and was very faithful to attend her sons’ games and loved to watch them play. She also had a sense of humor and loved to joke and have a good time.
She enjoyed playing Bunco with friends, and caring for others. She was always putting others before herself. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Rudolph Adcox, John Adcox and Jessie Adcox; and two sisters, Carolyn Greer and Mecie Bennett.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Frank Martin of McComb; two sons, Alan Martin and Teresa of Pearl, and Danny Martin and Tonya of Fernley, Nev.; one brother, Richard Adcox of Clinton; three grandchildren, Abby Martin, Sam Martin, both of Fernley, Nev., and Noah Martin of Pearl; two brothers-in-law, Larry Greer of Madison and Lloyd Wells of Nashville, Tenn.; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Adcox of Brandon, and Louise Wells of Nashville, Tenn.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org/nca/donate.
