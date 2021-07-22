Earl James Jackson, 58, of Magnolia died July 16, 2021, at his home.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Sunday until services at noon at St. James Church of God in Christ. Alfred Omega Wilson will officiate. Burial is in the church cemetery. Young’s Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
