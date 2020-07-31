Prentiss Dillon, 95, of Meadville, passed from this life on July 29, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. today at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. The Rev. Leon Wallace will officiate. Franklin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Dillon was born June 22, 1925, in Franklin County to William Dillon and Pollie Cothren Dillon.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Ammie Dillon; son, Bill Dillon and his wife, Patty; sisters, Sis Strong, Gliddie Hancock, Nonerea Farmer and Lilian Lewis; and brothers, Emmit Dillon, Alvie Dillon, Ernest Dillon, Lee Dillon and Clarence Dillon.
Survivors are his son, Randy Dillon and wife Mary; grandson, Joseph Dillon; and great-grandson, Avery Dillon.
The family requests memorials be made in his name to Pilgrims Rest Cemetery Fund, 2595 Coldwater Church Road SE, Meadville, MS 39653.
Share condolences at www.franklinfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.