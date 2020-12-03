Albert Ned Magee, 77, of Mount Hermon, La., died Nov. 25, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. A private graveside service will be held in the New Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Luross Carr officiating.
Mr. Magee was born Jan. 13, 1943, in Walthall County. He was the son of the late Daniel Magee Sr. and the late Ardessa Carr Magee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.