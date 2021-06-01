Donald Hannibal Walker, 58, of Magnolia, died May 19, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson.
Services were 2 p.m. Monday at Peoples Undertaking Co. with Rev. Brandon E.J. Williams officiating.
Donald was born Sept. 15, 1962, to the late Rev. Cleo Walker Sr. and Myrtis Powell Walker at Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia.
He graduated from South Pike High School, Class of 1980. Directly after high school, Donald joined the military, where he served 24 years. After his retirement, Donald decided to further his education by attending National American University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering in 2009.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alfred Walker Sr. and Raymond Walker; and sister-in-law, Elaine Walker.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, daughter Michelle (Alfred) Walker-Brown and son Dareece (Sara) Walker; four brothers, Cleo Walker Jr., David V. Walker, Winston (Clara) Walker and Darrell C. Walker; a special cousin, Lillie Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Donald will be truly missed but will live on through his children.
