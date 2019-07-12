James D. Bates, 78, of Jayess, died July 3, 2019, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be noon Sunday until services at 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, Jayess. The Rev. Freddie Deer will officiate. Burial will be in Bates Cemetery, Jayess. Craft Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mr. Bates was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Lincoln County.
