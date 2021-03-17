Robert Turner “Bobby” Alford Sr., 73, of Pascagoula passed away March 13, 2021.
A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at a later date in McComb. Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Alford was born Aug. 30, 1947, in McComb to the late Sam and Allie Kay Alford.
He was a 1966 graduate of McComb High School.
Bobby was a welder by trade and he called McComb Welding his home for many years. He had a green thumb and enjoyed building things. He was stuck in the 1960s, and loved old rock-and-roll music and all things tie-dyed. He loved his children, and he adored his grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Pappy.”
Along with his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Bubba Alford; and his sister, Joan Brumfield.
He is survived by his daughter, Aimee Vance of Pascagoula; son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Jennifer Alford of Lucedale; sister, Dianne Martin of Oxford; grandchildren, Karah and Kaden Vance, Marissa, Graci, and Luke Alford; great-granddaughter, Cambree Taylor; along with numerous nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.