Pastor Kara W. Ross, 83, of Monrovia, Calif., transitioned this life to his heavenly home on May 5, 2020.
Arrangements are incomplete with Arnold Family Funeral Services in Altadena, Calif.
He was born Feb. 1, 1937, in Walthall County, the fifth child of Samuel and Margie Ross of Magnolia.
He was raised in Mississippi and in 1964 he moved to California, where he raised his family. He was a machine operator at Pacific Tube Steel Co. and was a minister for 50 years at Greater Ambassador Church in Monrovia. He was a devout man of God who was dedicated to the call and a true man of integrity.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Lewis Ross, Robert J. Ross and William G. Ross; three sisters, Dorothy Ross Stewart, Addie Bonita Ross Stewart and Gloria Ross.
He was married to Artis Marie James Ross of Osyka for 56 years, and she survives him. Other survivors include three children, Dwight Anthony Ross of New Jersey, Patrick Andre Ross and Cynthia LaVon Ross, both of California; and six grandchildren Tiera Marie Ross, Jasmine Ross, Jania Ross, Zariah Marie Ross, Andre Wesley Ross and Ryan Sims; and a host of nieces and nephews.
