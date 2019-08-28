Julius Terrell Clay, 72, of Milwaukee and formerly of Fernwood, died Aug. 14, 2019, at Zablocki Veterans Medical Center.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Fernwood with the Rev. Larry Banks officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Grove Church Cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co, is in charge of arrangements.
