Lionell Davis, 38, of Liberty, died June 20, 2021, in New Orleans.
Services are 3 p.m. today at Anderson Funeral Home in Gloster with the Rev. James Bates officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olive Church Cemetery in Liberty.
He was born Aug. 26, 1981, to Louise Davis and Eddie Davis Jr.
Survivors include three brothers, Terry, Michael and Burnell Davis; and one sister, Shirley Johnson.
