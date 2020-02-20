Patricia “Pattie” A. Wyatt, 70, of Southern Califorinia and Gulfport, passed away Feb. 13, 2020.
Memorial services will be held in Gulfport and Long Beach, Calif., at a later date. Reimann Family Funeral Home of Gulfport is in charge of arrangements.
Pattie was a retired C-PAP business owner. Her hobbies were visiting different baseball stadiums around the country to take in a game with her son Greg. She loved the beach, reading, scrapbooking, traveling, golfing, music and having coffee and sharing cookies with her fur babies.
Pattie was a kind, loving, and a fun person who never met a stranger. Everyone loved being in her presence. For such a tiny person, she had so much love and laughter that no one could forget her. No words can express how she embraced people. She will be cherished and remembered by so many.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary Prodan; stepfather, Jay Prodan; father, John Dockstader; and her beloved dog, Popeye.
Patricia is survived by her children, Greg Wyatt (Teresa) of Denver; step-grandson, Blake Infusino; her fur baby, Roc; brother, Dennis Dockstader (Mary) of Long Beach; nephews, Mike Dockstader, Paul Dockstader, and Christopher Dockstader; dear friend and caregiver, Lauren Brister; friends, Laura Mellon, Tracy Blay, Tommy Zoege, Paul Harrell, Carl Wayne and Charlene Dunaway, Richard and Rita Coghlan, Barbara Quin, Pat Domin, Cindy Bennett, Lisa Herring and Nancy Leblanc.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the following medical providers, Allison Wall, MD; Brittany Hicks, NP; Molly Brown, NP; and Christina Chappell, RN.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, donate3. cancer.org
