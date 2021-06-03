Louisa Knox, 92, of Liberty died May 30, 2021, at Liberty Community Living Center.
Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor James Knox officiating. Anderson Funeral Home of Gloster is handling arrangements.
Ms. Knox was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Liberty to Alfred Knox Sr. and Lula Tate Knox
Survivors include two brothers, Alfred Knox Jr. and Willie Knox; four sisters, Yvonne Knox and Mildred Knox, both of Liberty, Winnie White and Vera Lathers, both of New Orleans; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
