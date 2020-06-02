James Earl Nelson, 68, of McComb, departed this earthly life on May 20, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Walk-through visitation is 5 to 7 tonight at Young’s Funeral Home, Summit. Graveside services are 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenlawn Cemetery, Summit.
Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Rosie May Nelson; two brothers, Jessie James Nelson and Norman Nelson; three sisters, Bobby Jean Nelson, Thelma Lou Nelson Young and Christine Matthew; one son, Emmanuel Cook; and one grandson, Michael Smith.
He leaves to cherish his memories a very special friend, Linda Stepter of McComb; two sisters, Wesley Nelson of McComb and Dorothy (Charles) Ellis of Slidell, La.; one brother, Sylvester Nelson of McComb; three daughters, Jackie (Michael) Hill, Janice Cook, both of Louisiana, and Charneka Sparkman of McComb; 16 grandchildren. 15 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
