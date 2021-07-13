Linda Sue Walker Iasigi, 66, of Brookhaven, died July 9, 2021.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Riverwood Family Funeral Home in Brookhaven, and continue noon Wednesday until services at 1 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church. Burial will follow.
Mrs. Iasigi began her journey here March 2, 1955, born to William Clyde Walker and Lucille Allgood Walker.
She was a graduate of Brookhaven High School and was employed with Packard Electric for a time.
She was an accomplished seamstress and won the Home Economics Award all four years in high school.
She was also an excellent cook and used her talents to provide clothing for her daughter and meals for her family, whom she treasured spending time with.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lloyd Walker and Alton “Bookie” Walker; and sister, Betty Jo Walker.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joseph D. “Mel” Iasigi Jr.; and their daughter, Mary Ann Iasigi.
She also leaves behind her faith family at Macedonia Baptist Church as well as other loving family members and friends.
Family and friends who will be attending are encouraged to wear masks.
