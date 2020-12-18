Thomas Charles Williams Jr., 72, of Meadville, passed away Dec. 10, 2020, in Meadville.
Graveside services were noon Thursday at New Hope Methodist Protestant Church Cemetery with Bro. Reggie Forman officiating, under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Thomas was born Aug. 13, 1948, in Gloster to Thomas Sr. and Eva Williams.
He served his country honorably as a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Janet Whittington Williams; one sister, Elizabeth Williams Floyd; and his parents.
He is survived by a loving and devoted daughter, Scarlet (Jason) Williams Ballard; two granddaughters, Felicity and Olivia Ballard; one sister, Helen (Robert) Kauchak; two brothers, John (Darlene) Williams and Mark Williams; two brothers-in-law, James Longmire and James Whittington; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were John Williams, Mark Williams, James Whittington, James Haynes, Greg McDowell and Jason Ballard.
