Sarah Morris, 67, of Magnolia, passed from this life on Dec. 23, 2019, at her residence.
Visitation is 11 a.m. Friday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit until services there at 2 p.m. Bro. Stephen Finney will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.
She was born Sept. 7, 1952, in Amite County, the daughter of Richard and Nannie Marcus.
She was a member of Seventh Day Adventist Church and a homemaker. In later years, she was a devoted caregiver to many and her patients loved her as much as she loved them. She was known as the most generous and free-hearted aunt ever. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Iyneis Sellers and Jerelyn Roberts; and brothers, Alvin Cullom, Richard Marcus, David Marcus, Leon Marcus and Tommy Marcus.
Survivors include her husband of 49 years, Mickey V. Morris Sr.; sons, Mickey V. Morris Jr. and wife Travonda of Magnolia, Leon Morris of Magnolia, and Richard B. Morris and wife Raelyn of Fernwood; brother, Curtis Cullom of Brandon; sister, Patsy Price and husband John of McComb; grandchildren, Masey Morris, Sonora Morris, Nate Morris, Tabitha Morris and Tyler Morris; mother-in-law, Maryetta “Niny” Morris of Magnolia; two special nieces, Bena Cullom and Esther Hammond; special friends, Todd and Lisa Vicknair; special pet, Penny Lou; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers are Chuck Rimes, Cain Schenk, Roman Holmes, Mitch Nordstrom, Rodney Nordstrom and Billy Jack Traylor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mrs. Morris’ name may be made to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
Share condolences at ww.sharkeyfuneralhome.com.
