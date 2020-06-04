Shirley Bickham Causey, 81, of Franklinton, La., died May 30, 2020, at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Franklinton.
Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. today at Washington Funeral Home, Tylertown. A graveside service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Dillon Cemetery with the Rev. Alton Carson officiating.
Mrs. Causey was born July 17, 1938, in Walthall County. She was the daughter of the late Jewel Bickham, and the late Timmie Dillon Bickham.
