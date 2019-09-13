Kathleen McCain, 83, of Branson West, Mo., was brought into the presence of God on Sept. 9, 2019, at Cox Health Medical Center in Branson, Mo.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Mrs. McCain was born Jan. 9, 1936, in Decatur, Ark., to Mexico “Mack” V. Pitts and Mary Yates Pitts.
She went to the first LPN class at Southwest Mississippi Junior College, graduating in 1970. Kathleen worked five years at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center before moving back to the Ozarks, where she worked 26 years at Skaggs Community Hospital, now Cox Health Medical Center, in Branson. She loved her work.
Kathleen also loved down-to-earth humor, the simple life, purpose and the Truth.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Burks McCain; and seven siblings, Elmer Laughlin, Thelma Rogers, Johnie Laughlin, Eugene Laughlin, Austin Laughlin, Paul Laughlin and Evelene Taylor.
Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Stephanie McCain.
Please take care of your diet. Reflux can be a serious problem even in early dementia, because the refluxes aren’t in sync anymore, spilling into the lungs, causing silent pneumonia.
Parents, tell your children the Truth. There is no failure in that. And, as Addie Kirkfield always told me, “Take care of your momma and daddy.”
Share condolences at www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.