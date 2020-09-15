Mrs. Mary Ella Causey, 82, passed from this life peacefully in her home on Sept. 11, 2020.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. today until services at 11 a.m. at Ethel Baptist Church. Retired Pastor Ed Jelks will officiate, assisted by Pastor Nathan Lott. Interment will follow at the Liberty town cemetery under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.
She was born on June 20, 1938, in Wilkinson County to Wade Brown and Donnis Whittington. She married the love of her life, Leon Earl Causey, on Aug. 6, 1959, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Smithdale. Together, they raised their two daughters Donnis and Molly in Baker, La, where they lived for more than 30 years before relocating to Zachary, La. in 2005.
Mary was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. In her younger years, when she wasn’t working inside the home, she spent her time serving as a church nursery worker. She also spent her time helping others as a private caregiver for homebound patients. She truly loved her family and lived for grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Ethel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father; grandson Benjamin Lindsey of Zachary, La; sister Pauline Cousin of Mississippi; and brother Robert Brown of New Orleans, La.
She is survived by her loving husband, Leon Causey of Zachary, La; children, Molly Lindsey and husband Benny of Zachary, La., and Donnis Rogers of Baton Rouge; grandsons Jason Causey and wife Nikki of Carthage, Texas, David Miller of Baton Rouge and Tyler Rogers of Zachary; granddaughter Ashley Lindsey of Zachary, La.; great-grandchildren Bryce Osborn, Canon Causey, Ayson Causey and Kylah Lindsey; sisters Alma Hurst, Burnice Leggett and Judy Lioret; a brother, Everett “Bud” Whittington; numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Benny Lindsey, Jason Causey, Tyler Rogers, David Miller, Bud Whittington and Roy Wilson.
The family would like to express gratitude for the special women at Circle Baptist Church, Ed and Glenda Jelks and Megan with Superior Home Health.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the interest of the safety and health of family and friends, we are observing all mask and social distancing requirements.
