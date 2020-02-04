Jimmy Glen Green, 72, of Summit, passed away Jan. 30, 2020, at his home.
Visitation is 2 p.m. Thursday at Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church until services there at 4. The Rev. Dwayne Scoggins and the Rev. Dave Steveline will officiate, and burial will be held in the church cemetery under the direction of Hartman-Jones Funeral Home.
Mr. Green was born July 29, 1947, in McComb, the son of Eva Nell Woodall and Robert L. Green.
He was a machine operator at American Box as well as a proud military veteran, having served in both Vietnam and Korea with the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Johnston Chapel United Methodist Church, where he enjoyed being in the Odds and Ends Sunday School class and the Men’s Club. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 14. He enjoyed word search puzzles and watching football games, his favorite team being the New Orleans Saints.
Mr. Green was a loving son, brother, friend, and brother-in-law who was always willing to help anybody and would give his last dollar to anyone in need.
He was preceded in death by his father and his two brothers, Don and Billy Green.
Survivors include his mother; brother, Dale R. Green and wife Brenda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wicker, Larry Richardson, Dawson Wicker, Richard McKenzie, Gavin Wicker, and Danny McGaugh.
Honorary pallbearers will be his Sunday School Class Odds and Ends.
The family sends special thank-you to St. Luke Hospice and St. Luke home care, also to special caregivers, Jessica, Dimple, Wyatt Rushing, Tomeka and Kayla, and a very special thank-you to the church family of Johnston Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Mr. Green’s name to Johnston Chapel U.M.C. or St. Luke’s Hospice.
