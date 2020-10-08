Joseph Hayman Abbott, 74, of Summit, crossed the river into his Heavenly home on Oct. 6, 2020, at Beacham Memorial Hospital in Magnolia.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home and 1 p.m. Friday until services there at 2. The Rev. Bobby Boyd and Sons of Confederate Veterans Councilman Trent Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery. In respect for fellow attendees, please wear a mask.
Mr. Abbott was born Feb. 4, 1946, to the late Herman Dennis Abbott and Wilda Lea Hayman Abbott.
Joe played football for McComb High School and was graduated in 1964. He married Brenda Painting in February 1964, and they were married 46 years before her passing in 2010.
Mr. Abbott was a retired accountant, spending most of his free time doing the work of the Sons of Confederate Veterans as he was a life member. He served on the board of Beauvoir in Biloxi, the home of the one and only president of the Confederacy, Jefferson Davis. Joe was very proud to serve as the Commander of the Stockdale Rangers Camp in Summit.
In 2016, the MS Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans, presented Joe the Walter R. Bivins Compatriot of The Year Award.
One of Joe’s greatest accomplishments was to install an 83-foot flagpole along I-55 with a 20-by-30 Mississippi flag. He was a Life Member of the General Society of the Military Order of the Stars and Bars.
In 2011, Joe met and married Nan B. Davis, who survives him. He is also survived by three children, Joseph H. Abbott Jr. (Jerry), John Monroe Abbott (Millie) and Rebecca Kay Abbott Zotti (Nick); three grandchildren, Rachelle Abbott Ramer (Dillon), Brittany Abbott Pigott (Greg) and James Quannia Abbott; and six great-grandchildren, Rylan Pigott, Jaxon Pigott, Luke Pigott, Daniel Ramer, Mason Ramer and Brayden Abbott.
