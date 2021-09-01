Sandra Kay Emfinger Hall, 70, of Brookhaven, passed away due to a very long battle with COPD on Aug, 27, 2021, at King’s Daughters Medical Center.
Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. today at Riverwood Family Funeral Service, Brookhaven. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Riverwood, with burial in Union Hall Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Hall was born in Brookhaven on Nov. 7, 1950, to Fred Emfinger and Lavada Morse.
Ms. Hall was a member of Easthaven Baptist Church.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all that loved her.
Sandra’s personality was larger than life, and she would do anything to make you laugh. Anyone who interacted with her walked away with a smile, and maybe a raised eyebrow. Strong-willed, feisty, gritty, quirky, funny, fun, animated, loving and sweet are just a few words that best describe her. She never met a stranger. Sandra deserves everyone’s respect for the unmatched love given freely to her children and grandchildren.
Sandra fought her health battles tenaciously. We feel honored to have had her this long and are thankful for our time with her. With every breath left in her body until the end, she cared for those that needed her. That required a strength that few possess. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Wade Hall; and stepfather, Preston Morse.
Those who remain to cherish her memory are her son, Todd Hall; daughter, Melissa Jordan; brothers, Mike Emfinger, Roger Morse and Darrell Morse; sister, Jenny Morse; five grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart, Skylar Hall, Ramsey Hall, Mason Hall, Bailey Hall and Jamye Grace Slade. She is also survived by four great grandchildren as well as other loving family members and friends.
