“If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord.” — Romans 14:8
Shirley Ann Addison, 66, of Magnolia died July 5, 2020, at her residence after a lengthy illness.
Walk-through visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Young’s Funeral Home, with burial at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 48 East, Magnolia. The Rev. Gary Brumfield will officiate.
Mrs. Addison was born July 20, 1953, to Virgil and Earnestine Conerly in Magnolia.
Shirley accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Rose Hill M.B. Church. She was a graduate of Eva Gordon, MI and Prentiss Institute. She was united in holy matrimony to James Earl Addison in August 1982.
Preceding her in death were her parents, her husband and two brothers, Virgil Conerly Jr. and Dirrie Conerly.
She leaves to cherish her memories two daughters, Sherristine (Dominic) Webber of New Orleans and LaTracy Addison of Magnolia; one son, Derrick Willis of Magnolia; 13 grandchildren; a sister, Vernestine Wansley of Magnolia; two brothers, Samuel Conerly and Alvia Conerly of Magnolia; father-in-law, Willie (Christine) Addison of Liberty; five sisters-in-law, Sonya Anderson of McComb, Edna (Willie) Taylor, Jacqueline (Norris) Dillon and Viola (Jesse) Mixon, all of Magnolia, and Dorothy (Claude) Isaac of McComb; a brother-in-law, Larry Addison of Magnolia; a special friend, Harold Gordon; a special neighbor and cousin, Edna Sayles; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
