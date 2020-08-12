Mr. Kenneth Octavia Howard, 90, of Tylertown died Aug. 7, 2020, at Billdora Senior Care in Tylertown.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington Funeral Home, 714 2nd Street, Tylertown. Graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Church Cemetery, 149 Mt. Moriah Road, Tylertown, with the Rev. Victor Hill rendering words of comfort. Rev. Carl Bickham is the church pastor.
Born July 13, 1930, in Tylertown, he was the son of the late Herbert Howard and the late Annie Weary Howard. Kenneth was the husband of Freddie Mae Warren Howard.
All in attendance must wear masks and adhere to COVID 19 guidelines.
