Matthew Lee “Matt” Ray, 35, of Columbus, passed away at his residence on July 28, 2021.
No services are announced at this time. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb is in charge of arrangements.
Matthew was born Nov. 18, 1985, and was the son of David Greer and Diane Harris Greer.
He was of the Mormon faith.
Matt graduated from North Pike High School and attended Southwest Mississippi Community College. He worked as a maintenance engineer for hotels in Columbus. He was a certified watch and clock repairman.
Matt had many hobbies, including hunting and fishing. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura McKaskle; and his brother-in-law, Phillip Pigott.
He is survived by his parents; a brother, Kenny Southerland (Tina) of Sontag; two sisters, Lana Terry (Marion) of Dodson, La., and Crystal Easley (Bud) of Magnolia; along with many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
