James W. McGhee, 86, of Osyka died Feb. 24, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Peoples Undertaking Co, Service is there 11 a.m. Saturday with Rev. Kerry James officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
He was born Nov. 6, 1934, to Lucious and Ruth Nelson McGhee in Chatawa.
James was born and raised in Chatawa. He was a faithful member of Oak Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church until his health failed.
J.W. was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jane McGhee; a son, Roy Lee; his parents; a sister, Viola Christian; two brothers, Jewel McGhee Sr, and Monroe McGhee; and two brothers-in-law, Jessie Vincent Sr. and Oliver Christian Sr.
J.W leaves to cherish his memories a son, James Vincent McGhee; a daughter, Janet Patrice McGhee Yarbough; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; a brother, L.C McGhee; two sisters-in-law, Ethel McGhee and Barbara Vincent; and a host of nieces, nephews, church members, other relatives and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.