Bobby Michael James, 45, of Tylertown, died Feb. 11, 2020, at Walthall General Hospital in Tylertown.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday at Love Outreach Ministries in Tylertown until services there at noon. Elder Sammy James will officiate. Burial will be in the Tylertown Cemetery II.
He was born Nov. 10, 1974, in New Orleans.
