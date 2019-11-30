Mr. V. Baker Gunter Jr., 77, passed away Nov. 17, 2019, at his home in Gulfport.
Friends are invited to join the Gunter family for a Celebration of Life Memorial Service at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Burton Memorial United Methodist Church, corner of Pass Road and 22nd Avenue, Gulfport. Riemann Family Funeral Home of Gulfport is serving the family.
Mr. Gunter was a native of Natchez and was a resident of Gulfport for the past 21 years. He was a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a B.S. in journalism.
As a former resident of McComb, Mr. Gunter was the former owner and operator of Gunter Auto Sales. He served for 15 years on the McComb city board, 11 years as a selectman and then four years as mayor. He later retired after 12 years from the Harrison County Justice Court as bailiff.
Mr. Gunter loved participating in his community as he coached Little League baseball for 10 years, served as president of the McComb Jaycees and as Jaycee Governor No. 118, and was a member of Burton Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mr. Gunter was preceded in death by his parents, V.B. and Marie Gunter; and his sisters, Betty Nell Gunter and Kathy Lynn Gunter.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay Cullifer Gunter; his three children, Keven C. Gunter and wife Cindy, Samantha G. Wilson and husband Andy and Steven G. Gunter; his grandchildren, Christopher N. Deibert, Caroline S. Pitts and her husband Wesley, Rachel M. Gunter and Gavin S. Gunter; his great-grandchildren, Swayze R. Pitts and Maverick G. Pitts; and his two brothers, Paul W. Gunter and John Henegan and his wife Morella.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Addie, who went above and beyond any of the family’s expectations.
Memories and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
