Debbie Tobias Isaac, 58, of Liberty, died Sept. 12, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Society Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Dwight Lee officiating. Burial will be in Dinah Cemetery under the direction of Cook’s Enterprise Funeral Home.
She was born March 27, 1961, in Pike County.
