Shawndell Nicole Thompson slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus on May 4, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Peoples Undertaking Co., 607 Elmwood St., McComb. Interment will be in Liberty Baptist Cemetery.
She was born March 9, 1986, to Cleveland and Bernice Bates Thompson in Montgomery, Ala., the second born of four children.
