Louella Lofton Ritchie Kornegay, 91, of McComb and formerly of Brookhaven, passed away Aug. 27, 2021, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services are tentatively set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Ramah Cemetery in Franklin County. Please check the Hartman-Jones Funeral Home website for updates pending weather conditions. Bro. Rick Kennedy will officiate.
Louella was born Dec. 30, 1929, in Lincoln, County to Perlie C. Lofton and Lois Taylor Lofton.
She was a member of Ramah Baptist Church in Franklin Co.
Louella was a wonderful homemaker and a great cook. You could find her cleaning many times before a meal was even finished. She loved her family, sewing and quilting items for her children. She loved the Lord and made church a priority in her life as well as her children’s lives.
She worked for Southwest Mississippi Community College for 19 years as the recreation manager. She enjoyed that tremendously.
Mrs. Kornegay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul B. Ritchie; husband, Tommy H. Kornegay; infant daughter, Diana Sue Ritchie; two brothers, Earl Lofton and Albert Lofton; and a sister, Doris Price.
She is survived by her son, Larry P. Ritchie and Ginger of McCall Creek; daughters, Judy R. Davis and Carl of Franklin County, Debbie Boyd and Dock of Pensacola, Fla., and Susan Schuman and Mohamad of Ocean Springs; stepson, Tuck Kornegay and Debby of Birmingham, Ala.; stepdaughter; Kathy Rickwood and Geremy of Lakeland, Fla.. and their families; five grandchildren, Brandon Ritchie (Julie), Trent Ritchie (Natalie), Jennifer Donaldson (Chris), Amanda Bates (Steven) and James Davis; nine great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, Marla and Rebecca and family; along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to the Baptist Children’s Village, 491 Dickerson Lane SE, Brookhaven, MS 39601.
