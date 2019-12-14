Hilda M. Blackwell, 89, passed away peacefully at her home in Tylertown on Dec. 10, 2019, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
Visitation continues 11 a.m. today at Tylertown Baptist Church until services at noon with the Revs. Joe Blackwell, Justin Knight and Glenn Martin officiating. Burial is in New Zion Cemetery. Hartman Hughes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Blackwell was born Jan. 5, 1930, in Jayess, to the late Ada and Enoch Martin.
