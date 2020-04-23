Helen Louise Ervin, 84, of Summit, passed away April 20, 2020, at her residence.
No services will be announced. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home will handle the arrangements.
Helen was born July 1, 1935, in Lake Providence, La., to Phinias B. Burch and Belle Padgett Burch.
Mrs. Ervin was a United States Navy veteran. She worked for many years in the print shop and as a receptionist for Ochsner Medical Center. Her most important job was raising her five children and caring for her spouse and grandchildren. She was lovingly referred to as “the neighborhood mother” by many of the children around the community. Helen was the rock of her family, a nurturing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, James W. Ervin Sr.; two sons, James W. “Dicky” Ervin Jr. and Emmitt Burle “Peanut” Ervin; her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughters, Carol Ervin Pfister and Glenn of Norco, La., Peggy Sue McGowan and Patrick of Toledo, Ore., and Lisa Gaye Ervin of Summit; grandchildren, Misti Cutchens (John), Hollie Pfister, Jimmie Pfister (Jessica), Damian Ervin, Jason Ervin, and Leslie Yent (Chad), Kenneth Beter (Courtney), Jordan Cash Ervin and Phinas James Ervin; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and other friends; along with her beloved neighbors and friends, Jerry and Yvonne Walden.
Share condolences at www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.
