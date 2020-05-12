Timothy David Duck, 68, native of Liberty and resident of Magnolia, died May 8, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside services were Monday at Whittington Cemetery near Liberty, officiated by Bro. Jim Bradford. Brown Funeral Home in Liberty was in charge of arrangements.
He was born April 19, 1952, the son of Bunyan Duck Jr. and Elner Sibley Duck. Tim was the manager of the Clinton Co-Op for many years.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Bunyan Duck Jr. and Elner Sibley Duck; his first wife, Patsy Duck; and a daughter, Mary Anna Summers.
He is survived by his wife, Lois Price Duck; three daughters, Tina Arnold and husband Kelly, Mignonne Sanders and Rachel Gatlin; a son, Ben Gatlin and wife Tabitha; nine grandchildren, Cody Arnold, Charley Sanders, Bill Sanders, Isaac Summers, Mathew Smith, Rena’ Hawkins, Alex Lesley, Bailey Swenson and Jacob Swenson; three great-grandchildren, Paisleigh Hawkins, Willow Lesley, and Lena Swenson; and two sisters, Martha Ann King and husband Lloyd and Mary Liz Kinchen and husband Warren.
