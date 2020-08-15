Stanton Wayne Jones, 72, of Summit, passed away Aug. 13, 2020, at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb and will continue 10 a.m. Tuesday until services at 11 in the funeral home chapel. The Rev. Rick Kennedy will officiate. Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Osyka.
Stan was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 25, 1948, to Dean Jones and Doris Sifuentes Jones.
He was a loving husband, daddy and PawPaw. He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church. He worked for many years with Croft Metals and most recently with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
He had many hobbies, some of which included knife making and other woodworking. He enjoyed giving them to his family and friends, but his favorite hobby was spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Welch Jones of Summit; his daughters and their spouses whom he thought of as sons, Kristi Henning and Billy of Summit and Misty Jones Black and Hanes of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.; a sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne Jones Walden and Jerry of Summit; three grandchildren, Katelyn Henning and Sarah Henning Tanksley (Kevin); six great-grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to New Heights Baptist Church.
