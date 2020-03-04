Mr. James MacArthur “Jimmy” Givens, 78, of Osyka passed from this life on March 1, 2020 at Diversicare in Tylertown.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Bro. Richie Fortenberry and Bro. Billy Ray Simmons will officiate.
Mr. Jimmy was born Feb. 15, 1942, the son of Earley and Nina Varnado Givens. He was a lifelong member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Osyka, a place he loved with his whole heart and served as a deacon since 1971. He loved and served the Lord which was evident in how he treated anyone he met. He was an avid sports enthusiast. He played basketball for Osyka High School and Southwest Junior College. He served our country in the United States Army for 22 months and spent 7 and a half months in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal as well as the Vietnam Service Medal. While in Vietnam, among his duties were chauffeuring the captains and lieutenant colonels.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 51 good years, Margaret V. Givens; one brother, Leslie Givens; one sister-in-law, Marion Givens; two nephews, Kevin Sandifer and Randy Givens; and one niece, Shirley Hughes.
He is survived by three sisters, Josephine Rainwater of St. Francisville, La., Jean Cannon and husband Jerry of Gonzales, La., and Frances Sandifer of Tylertown; his own special lawyer and nurse, Ann Bufkin, and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dale Sandifer, Darryl Sandifer, Mark Rainwater, Kelly Carmouche, Ron Kelleher, Mark Humphreys and Joe Blailock. Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Jonathan Rhodus, Ben Strickland, Eddie Louis Strickland and Chris Mixon, and special friend Melvin Rushing.
