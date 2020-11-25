William Thomas Jr.

William “Uncle Willie” Thomas Jr., 82, of California City, Calif., died Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation is 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Peoples Undertaking Co. Graveside service is noon at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Thomas was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Magnolia to Maudessia Tate Thomas and Williams Thomas Sr.
He worked as an auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Albert and Willie Thomas; two sisters, Mary and Hazel Thomas; and an infant sibling.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Doronda Thomas; one daughter, Michelle Houston (James) Murphy; one son, Andre Thomas; two grandchildren, Angel Houston and Ryan Houston Sr.; two great-grandchildren, Ryealle Houston and Ryan Houston Jr.; six brothers, Loundy L. (MayJane) Thomas, Benjamin (Daisy) Thomas, Matthew (Velma) Thomas, Jay Lee Thomas, Nathaniel Thomas, Norman Thomas Sr.; five sisters, Doris (Jim) Kinzy, Lula Mae Martin, Maudessa (Stanford) Powers, Janice (Marvin) Johnson and Lillie Thomas; one sister-in-law, Christian Thomas; four brothers-in-law, Charles (Carolyn) Mayfield, Grover Thomas, Charles Finley and Bryon (Deborah) Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
