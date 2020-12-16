Michel “Mickey” Brondum Jr., 92, of Bogue Chitto and formerly of St Bernard Parish, La., died at his residence Dec. 15, 2020.
No services are planned. Riverwood Family Funeral Service of Brookhaven is handling arrangements.
Mr. Brondum was born Nov. 24, 1928, to Michel Charles Brondum Sr. and Beatrice White Brondum.
He was retired from Louisiana National Guard. He was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, a member of several outstanding clubs including Boy Scouts of America as advisor for Explorer Post 935, Southwest Gun Club, Mississippi State Firearm Owners Staff (Rifle-Pistol), USA Shooting, American Camellia Society and Louisiana National Guard Enlisted Association.
Due to his love for the camellia, he planted a large Memorial Camellia Garden in honor of his wife Gloria. They had started growing them in 1950 and were starting over again. This will be garden number five, as Katrina destroyed garden number four, but God called Gloria home.
Preceding him in death were his parents; spouse, Gloria Mary Lambert Brondum; and son, Bruce Gerard Brondum.
Survivors are his daughter, Lois Ann Brondum Cochrane; four grandchildren, Michelle Marie Mortara, Bruce Gerard Mortara, Holly Ann Cochrane and Adrien Laurence Cochrane; and nine great-grandchildren, Arianna Echar, Seth Bergeron, Rene Marchetta, Jasmine Mortara, Ariel Mortara, Bruce Mortara Jr., L.J. Halley, V, Emmah Pigrenet and Raeleigh Deroche.
