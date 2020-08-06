Norman R. “Ranny” Harvey, 83, of Heber Springs, Ark., and formerly of Liberty, passed away July 27, 2020, at Somerset Senior Living in Heber Springs.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date in Liberty Cemetery.
Ranny was born in Centreville on Nov. 4, 1936, to Early Gray Harvey and Mattie Mae Walsh Harvey.
He was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1954.
Records show his date of service entry was June 21, 1955, at the U.S. Naval Air Station, Brunswick, Maine. He received an honorable release from active duty on May 26, 1957. He reported his major duties were as a mechanic on naval aircraft. He was proud of his service and was very patriotic.
On Dec. 24, 1961, he married Mary Esther Hawkins in Liberty Baptist Church. Bro. Early attended as best man. In 1971 he made a profession of faith at Enterprise Baptist Church and was baptized in the west prong of the Amite River.
Ranny was a well-known mechanic and spent many years working in the family business, Harvey Motor Co., Liberty. He enjoyed building and worked with cousin, Jamie, to build a house, tables and book cases.
He was known as an avid turkey and deer hunter and was proud of a large collection of guns. After retiring in 1996, he moved to Arkansas.
Ranny was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Billy Joe Harvey.
He is survived by children, Lori Harvey Gaudet and John Harvey (Brandi); grandchildren, Ben Gaudet, Abby Harvey and Emily Harvey; and brothers, Donny Harvey (Linda) and Early Harvey (Brenda).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.