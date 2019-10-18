Christine Jackson Houston, 72, of Liberty died Oct. 6, 2019, at her daughter’s residence.
Visitation is 10 a.m. Saturday until services at 11 at Liberty Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Hilton Taplin officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Peoples Undertaking Co. is handling arrangements
Mrs. Houston was born Dec. 7, 1946, to Emma Harris and David Jackson in Amite County.
She was a member of Liberty Missionary Baptist Church and a faithful usher until her health failed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James Houston.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Jason Houston and Sherall Houston; one brother, Sonny (LeEsther) Jackson; four sisters-in-law, Linda Houston, Sandra Smith, Jeannette Houston and Marsha Harris; seven grandchildren and a host nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and dear friends.
