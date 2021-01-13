Shirley Ann Brown, 86, of Osyka, passed away Jan. 9, 2021, at her residence.
Visitation is 9 a.m. Thursday until services at 11 at Line Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Justin Craft officiating and Sharkey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Due to COVID-19 and CDC restrictions, the family requests that everyone wear masks.
Mrs. Shirley was born Dec. 22, 1934. in Mount Hermon, La., to Carlos Ross and Idell Trudy Watson.
She spent her childhood in New Orleans.
In 1950, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” Brown. Together, they raised three daughters in a Christian home in New Orleans, moving to locations including Memphis, Paducah, Ky., Champaign, Ill., and Chicago with Bill’s railroad career. She worked as a church kindergarten aide and was also a buyer for a linen boutique. She settled in Osyka with him in 1984. They were married for 69 years.
Shirley was an active member of Riverside Baptist Church in New Orleans and Line Creek Baptist Church, Kentwood, La., serving as Sunday school teacher for both churches for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
She is survived by three daughters, Janet Petri of Tomah, Wis., Connie Heflin and Larry of Boaz, Ky., and Brenda Griffith and Don of Madisonville, Ky.; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to her special caregivers, Mary Cain and Montana Craft.
Pallbearers will be Don Griffith, Larry Heflin, Jeremy Greer, Russell Byrd, Brian Griffith and Steve Miller.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Line Creek Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.