Theodore Butler, 69, of Jackson and formerly of McComb, died June 28, 2020, in Jackson following a brief illness.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at Peoples Undertaking Co. followed by graveside services at 1 at Greenwood North Cemetery with Minister Kevin Williams officiating.
Mr. Butler was born July 27, 1950, in McComb to the late Willie Butler and Willie Mae Butler Green.
Mr. Butler was a 1968 graduate of Higgins High School. He also attended Jackson State University. He later joined the U.S. Marine Corps during rhe Vietnam War, where he sustained life-altering injuries.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories one brother, Edward (Dee Dee) Butler; and four sisters, Pasty R. Butler, L.V. Haynes, Mary Moss and Johnnie R. Butler.
