Jeanette Zerangue Barron, 79, of Bogue Chitto, went to be with her Lord on Feb. 5, 2021, at Southwest Regional Medical Center.
Private services are Wednesday at Riverwood Family Funeral Service.
She was born Dec. 27, 1941, to the late Frank and Edith Zerangue.
She worked as an office manager for the Health Department. She was a member of the Co-Lin ILR, Red Hat Club and loved working in her yard and watching Tom Brady play football. She will be missed by all that loved and knew her.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Maryland Dalane Barron; son, Matt Wade Barron; sister, Dot Herman; and daughter-in-law, Marriah Bales Barron.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Adam Barron and wife Dawn, Lane Barron and wife Becky, Chad Barron, Brad Barron and Luke Barron; brothers, Donald Zerangue, Frank Zerangue Jr, Kirk Zerangue; sister, Nellie Robert; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
