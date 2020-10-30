Jeanne L. Hutcherson died Oct. 17, 2020, at her residence.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Hartman-Jones Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Hutcherson was an active participate of the Emmaus community. She and her late husband James E. Hutcherson served as faithful members until their deaths.
Jeanne was a brilliant pianist and organist. She played for numerous tri-county churches and organizations. Her faith in the Lord drove her to complete seminary classes within the last few years of her life.
To encompass her life to a single paragraph is impossible. She was an amazing woman who loved the Lord fiercely. She was a grandmother to all. Known as Grandma or just simply Grams, she touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Hutcherson III; a sister, Mary Halverson; brother-in-law, Olie Halverson; and her parents, Julian and Mary DeRock.
She is survived by a sister, Anne DeRock of Portland, Ore.; a daughter, Bette-Anne (Barry) of Liberty; a stepson, Kenneth (Kelly) of Van Cleave; three grandchildren, Taylor (Matthew) of Columbia, Shelby (Justin) of Fort Worth, Texas, and Rachel (Chance) of Jayess; one grandson, JD; and numerous great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.