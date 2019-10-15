Mary Earle Carraway Dulaney, 93, of McComb entered her Heavenly home Oct. 13, 2019.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit, followed by graveside services in Hollywood Cemetery.
Mrs. Dulaney was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Amite County to Chris Carraway and Della Wroten Carraway. She married Jesse W. Dulaney Oct. 9, 1948. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family, especially chicken stew and strawberry cake.
She was a longtime member of North McComb Baptist Church and was active in WMU. She loved the beauty of flowers and was a lifetime member of the McComb Garden Club. She was also a charter member of the Pink Ladies Auxiliary. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by her family that she loved so well.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband, Jesse W. Dulaney; six sisters, Gillie Nunnery, Elma Hughey, Lucy Lee Westbrook, Ira Belle Robinson, Lois Hinton and Mavis Carraway; and one brother, C.H. Carraway.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda McGaugh and husband Bruce and Kay Hamilton and husband Robbie, all of Summit; four grandchildren, Marc McGaugh of Summit, Matt McGaugh of The Woodlands, Texas, Della Hutcheson and husband, Bobby of Bella Vista, Ark., and Amy Eldridge and husband Brady of Summit; and four great-grandchildren, Kai and Jax Hutcheson and Tucker and Tanner Eldridge.
Pallbearers will be Bruce McGaugh, Robbie Hamilton, Matt McGaugh, Bobby Hutcheson, Brady Eldridge, and Chris Wells. Honorary pallbearer is Marc McGaugh.
