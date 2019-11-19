Ronald Glenn Kirkland, 72, of Smithdale passed away Nov. 17, 2019.
Visitation is 12:30 p.m. today at New Heights Baptist Church in Summit until services at 2. Burial will be at Whittington Cemetery immediately following the services.
Officiating the services will be Rev. Josh Hall of West Memphis, Ark., Rev. Rick Kennedy of Summit, Rev. Bob Wilson of Hot Springs, Ark., Rev. Matt Neyman of Nashville, Tenn., Rev. Billy Beach of West Memphis, Rev. Steve Smith of West Memphis, Rev. Gary Rayburn of Hammond, La., and Rev. Leon Ballard of York, Ala.
Music will be provided by Wayne Gately and Shannon Ginn of West Memphis, Ark., and Matt Neyman.
Ron was born in Centreville on Oct. 16, 1947, to the late Dinah Caston Kirkland and B. L. Kirkland.
He was a graduate of Mississippi College and received his doctorate of theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He married his high school sweetheart, Betty Sue Morgan Kirkland, on June 7, 1965. He served as the pastor of numerous Baptist churches in Mississippi and Louisiana, and retired as the pastor of First Baptist Church in West Memphis in January 2017. He was chief administrator and professor at Clarke College, taught classes for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, served on Mississippi Baptist and Arkansas Baptist convention committees and served as a chaplain for the West Memphis fire and police departments. He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church.
Ron enjoyed volunteering his services on mission trips to Mexico, Turkey, Belize, and Africa, and loved taking groups to Israel to tour the Holy Land. He enjoyed teaching the Bible, spending time with his family and friends, being out in nature and building his bride the cabin they dreamed of together.
He was preceded in death by one son, Davy Kirkland; his parents; a sister, Pat Boykin; a brother, Jimbo Kirkland; and his mother and father-in-law, Dave and Jane Morgan.
He is survived by his wife; three children, Dan Kirkland (Rachel) of Sardis, Sundi Kirkland Humphries (Ken) of Marion and Wendi Kirkland of Petal; two sisters, Brenda Harvey (Early) and Vicki Hays; 11 grandchildren, Maci, Kirkland, Ben, Kortney, Eli, Sam, Caston, Molly, Morgan Ann, Drew and Anna Kate; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his son, Dan Kirkland; his grandsons, Kirkland Trahan, Ben Kirkland, Eli Hurst, Sam Kirkland and Caston Kirkland; and son-in-law Ken Humphries.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the general budget of your local church of worship.
